Great-grandfather, 101, breaks skydiving world record in jump alongside three family members

It was a family affair as 101-year-old Verdun Hayes made history by jumping out of a plane on Sunday.

Four generations of his family skydived together as the great-grandfather broke the world record for being the oldest person to do so.

Speaking as he touched down, the former lance corporal in the Royal Signals said "hooray" and added that he was feeling "absolutely over the moon" at completing the challenge.

Verdun took to the skies to skydive for the first time to celebrate turning one hundred last year. This time though, other family members got in on the action, including: