Student who planted bomb on Tube jailed for 15 years

Damon Smith after he was arrested by police. Credit: PA Images

A student from Devon has been jailed for 15 years for planting a home-made bomb on a Tube train in London. Damon Smith from Newton Abbot constructed the device at home using a clock he bought for £2 from Tesco. The 20-year-old had researched how to make the bomb on Google and had read an al-Qaeda article entitled 'Make a Bomb in the Kitchen of Your Mom'. He was found guilty of possession of an explosive substance with intent and admitted another charged of making a bomb hoax.

The incident happened on October 20 last year when Smith carried a rucksack packed with explosives and deadly ball-bearing shrapnel onto the Underground on his way to college in North London. He was seen on CCTV travelling on the Jubilee Line before getting off and leaving the bomb on the floor. The device was timed to go off within minutes and would have exploded as commuters were being ordered onto the platform. Smith went on to college and checked online news websites when he returned home for news of an explosion. When he was arrested by counter-terrorism officers,Smith admitted making the bomb but claimed he only meant it to spew harmless smoke as a Halloween joke.

Damon Smith will be sentenced today. Credit: ITV News

The former altar boy - who is autistic - smiled in the dock as a judge sentenced him to 15 years in a young offenders' institution with an extended period of five years on licence. Judge Richard Marks QC said that although Smith had an interest in Islam, he was not motivated by terrorism. He told the defendant the seriousness of his offence in the context of the Manchester terror attack could not be overstated.

Quite what your motives were and what your true thinking was in acting as you did is difficult to discern with any degree of clarity or certainty. Whatever the position, the seriousness of what you did cannot be overstated, not least against the background of the fear in which we all live from the use of bombs here and around the world, an all too timely reminder of which were the events in Manchester earlier this week." – Judge Richard Marks QC

Components used by Smith to make his home-made bomb Credit: PA Images

The battery used to make Smith's home-made bomb. Credit: PA Images

Smith's mother had called for a lenient sentence in light of the circumstances around his arrest. In court Richard Carey-Hughes QC - who was acting in Smith's defence - said it was a tragic case for him and his mother. He said the 20-year-old had 'learnt his lesson' and was sorry for the fear and disturbance he produced, citing his autism as the root cause of his actions.

This is a difficult climate to ask for mercy for someone convicted of this type of offence. Nevertheless, we do so and we invite my Lord to extend mercy. This case is different. It seems unique and so is this young man. We asked him this morning 'Would you make another bomb?' and he said 'No, never, I don't want to be in jail'." – Richard Carey-Hughes QC, Defence Lawyer

A search of the 20-year-old's home found he was obsessed with weapons. Credit: Metropolitan Police