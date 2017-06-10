New Plymouth MP calls for inquiry following claims thousands of votes were not counted

Plymouth's new Labour MP Luke Pollard is calling for an inquiry into claims that around 6,000 votes were missing from the final tally in the count for his Sutton and Devonport constituency.

Mr Pollard says figures given to the Labour Party at the official count do not tally with the final published result.

He told ITV News West Country: "We were suspicious because the official turnout of just over 58 per cent seemed lower that in neighbouring constituencies.

"What appears to have happened is that while all the votes were counted on the night, the results of an entire ward were missing from the final total.

"There are eight wards in Sutton and Devonport, and it seems that the votes from one were not included."

ITV News is trying to contact Plymouth City Council for a comment.