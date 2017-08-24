Royal Mail apologise after demanding postman's uniform back 24 hours after he died

The Royal Mail has apologised after demanding a Somerset postman's uniform back - the day after he died.

Garth Linham had worked as a postman for 30 years when he died of a heart attack aged 57.

Daughter Danni said she was still trying to process the loss of her "amazing" father when a postal boss turned up and demanded his uniform back.

The 24-year-old claims she was told she could be arrested for fraud if she did not return the uniform.

She says Royal Mail said they needed it back for "safety and security reasons".