Fears for pregnant seal shot with spear

Nicknamed Sammy by locals, it is believed the seal is heavily pregnant. Credit: Sarah Greenslade

A wildlife organisation is asking the public to help track down a seal that has been spotted swimming with a spear in its back.

The seal, which is feared to be pregnant, was seen off Brixham.

Devon Seals in the Wild shared a contact number on their Facebook page for anyone who sees the seal.

Please let us know if you see this seal or call British Divers Marine Life Rescue number - rescue line (no general enquiries please) 07787 433412.

– Devon Seals in the Wild
The seal has been spotted off Brixham and Fishcombe Cove. Credit: Sarah Greenslade

The seal has already been seen by a number of people off Brixham Breakwater, Fishcombe Cove and the Battery from the evening of Saturday, 2nd September.

Locals believe the wound is not fatal as the seal is still eating, but no one has been able to get close enough to help because she keeps diving back into the sea.

These reports are disturbing and we would urge anyone with information about what has happened or who knows how the seal came to have the spear in its back call the Police on 101 or the RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal Line urgently and in confidence on 0300 123 8018.

We stand ready to support the British Divers Marine Life Rescue in their efforts to rescue the seal and encourage anyone who sees the injured seal to call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 or 07787433412.

– RSPCA Spokesperson

A small family of seals are regularly seen around the port, including a well-known one called Sammy.

The circumstances in which the seal got speared, whether accidentally, intentionally or by a diver as defence.

All seals are protected, by law, from unauthorised methods of killing.