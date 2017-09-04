- ITV Report
Fears for pregnant seal shot with spear
A wildlife organisation is asking the public to help track down a seal that has been spotted swimming with a spear in its back.
The seal, which is feared to be pregnant, was seen off Brixham.
Devon Seals in the Wild shared a contact number on their Facebook page for anyone who sees the seal.
The seal has already been seen by a number of people off Brixham Breakwater, Fishcombe Cove and the Battery from the evening of Saturday, 2nd September.
Locals believe the wound is not fatal as the seal is still eating, but no one has been able to get close enough to help because she keeps diving back into the sea.
A small family of seals are regularly seen around the port, including a well-known one called Sammy.
The circumstances in which the seal got speared, whether accidentally, intentionally or by a diver as defence.
All seals are protected, by law, from unauthorised methods of killing.