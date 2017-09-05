- ITV Report
-
13 people trapped in Jurassic Skyline tower gondola
Thirteen people are currently trapped in the gondola of the Jurassic Skyline tower on Festival Pier, Weymouth are being winched to safety by a Coastguard helicopter.
The rescue operation started at 7.30pm.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were originally called to the scene at 4.12pm this afternoon, 5 September after engineers tried to free the stuck gondola had failed.
Technical rescue crews from Weymouth and Poole and a supporting crew from Dorchester attended the scene with firefighters ascending the tower to provide support to the 11 members of the public and two staff within the gondola.
Arrangements have been made to provide them with a safe place to rest and recover once returned to the ground.