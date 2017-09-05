13 people trapped in Jurassic Skyline tower gondola

Thirteen people are currently trapped in the gondola of the Jurassic Skyline tower on Festival Pier, Weymouth are being winched to safety by a Coastguard helicopter.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were originally called to the scene at 4.12pm this afternoon, 5 September after engineers tried to free the stuck gondola had failed.

Technical rescue crews from Weymouth and Poole and a supporting crew from Dorchester attended the scene with firefighters ascending the tower to provide support to the 11 members of the public and two staff within the gondola.