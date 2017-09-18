- ITV Report
M5 reopens after 'harrowing' crash which killed four people
Police have reopened the M5 after a "horrific" crash on the motorway killed four people over the weekend.
A woman and two children remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a lorry collided with oncoming traffic between junctions 16 and 14.
The motorway was closed for the whole of Sunday while investigations were carried out, and one northbound lane still remains closed.
Police say the work has been "painstaking".
The lorry driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has been interviewed under caution.