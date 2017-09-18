Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

M5 reopens after 'harrowing' crash which killed four people

The crash was described by police officers as "harrowing" and "horrific". Photo: ITV News

Police have reopened the M5 after a "horrific" crash on the motorway killed four people over the weekend.

A woman and two children remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a lorry collided with oncoming traffic between junctions 16 and 14.

The motorway was closed for the whole of Sunday while investigations were carried out, and one northbound lane still remains closed.

Police say the work has been "painstaking".

Emergency service personnel have been working tirelessly at the scene in harrowing conditions and I'd like to praise them for the work they've done and are still doing.

I'd also like to thank the members of the public who courageously went to the aid of those involved in this collision and in some cases rescued them from their vehicles.

Our priority is to ensure the victims' next of kin are notified and supported, as well as the ongoing management of the scene, and this important work is ongoing.

– Superintendent Simon Ellis

The lorry driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has been interviewed under caution.
