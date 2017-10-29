Bloodhound makes first public run in front of thousands

Thousands of people have been at Newquay Airport this weekend to catch a glimpse of the car that's hoped one day will reach speeds of 1000mph.

It's the first time the public have been given access to the Bloodhound jet car for a full test run.

Driver Wing Commander Andy Green is aiming to beat the current land speed record in the South African desert within the next couple of years.

"We are running a 5 tonne prototype jet car. We have to concentrate every bit as hard to make sure we give these guys a good show," he said.