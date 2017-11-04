Shocking pictures released of woman 'repeatedly punched' by group of men during burglary

A young woman from Cheltenham has been punched in the face repeatedly by a group of men who demanded cash.

Sophie May Wakefield was home alone when she opened the front door to what she thought was a delivery person. But then the gang, wearing masks, pushed her to the floor and repeatedly punched her in the face. The men then fled in a dark coloured car.

The 21 year old's parents who are on holiday in the Canaries are now trying to get a flight home. Her father is offering a £5,000 reward to catch the suspects.

The burglary happened just before 7am in the Warden Hill area on Friday 3 November and the police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident.