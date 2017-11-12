Man must apologise after urinating on war memorial

A man has been ordered to apologise to war veterans after he urinated on a war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

Police said the 21-year-old was held in Bristol after relieving himself on the city's cenotaph in Colston Avenue at 2.20am, just hours before it was to be the focus of the city's remembrance commemorations.

He was detained by Avon and Somerset Police for several hours before being released on Sunday afternoon.