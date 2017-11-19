British sailor dies after being swept overboard during round the world yacht race

Mr Spiers, who was described as an experienced sailor with more than 40 years experience, was on the foredeck of the 70ft yacht helping to change a sail when he was washed over the side of the boat during gale force winds.

The retired solicitor was sailing for Great Britain on board the CV30, which was in sixth place and had reached the Indian Ocean.

Simon Spiers, 60, from Bristol, was taking part in the Clipper Round the World Race from South Africa to Australia.

A British man has died after being swept overboard during a round a major international world yacht race.

Simon’s next of kin have been informed and our deepest thoughts are with his family and all those who knew him.

We are extremely saddened today to report the fatality of Simon Speirs.

Mr Spiers was clipped on with his safety tether at the time of the accident, but became separated from the yacht during high winds.

His team mates and the medical team on board did their best to save him, getting him back on board in 36 minutes, and administering CPR, but Mr Spiers never regained consciousness.

The cause of death is unconfirmed at this time but is thought to be by drowning.

Race organisers have confirmed that Mr Spiers was given a sea burial "following medical advice and all considerations".

It was a Christian service led by the ship's skipper and crew, and was followed at home by Mr Spiers' family.

All other crew are reported safe and are being supported remotely by the Clipper Race organisers.

A full investigation will now take place into why his safety tether did not keep him on board.