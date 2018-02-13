Ben Stokes to face crown court trial over alleged fight

England cricketer Ben Stokes will face a crown court trial over an altercation outside a nightclub.

Stokes, aged 26, indicated he would plead not guilty when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

It follows an altercation in the Clifton area of Bristol during the early morning of September 25 last year - hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies.

It is alleged a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

Mr Hales has not been charged in relation to the matter.