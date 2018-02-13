- ITV Report
Ben Stokes to face crown court trial over alleged fight
England cricketer Ben Stokes will face a crown court trial over an altercation outside a nightclub.
Stokes, aged 26, indicated he would plead not guilty when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court.
It follows an altercation in the Clifton area of Bristol during the early morning of September 25 last year - hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies.
It is alleged a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.
Mr Hales has not been charged in relation to the matter.
All-rounder Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England and is accused of affray along with with two other men.
Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26 both appeared alongside Stokes this morning.
All three defendants indicated not guilty pleas. They are accused of "using or threatening unlawful violence towards another".
The full charge states that Stokes' conduct "was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety". The other two defendants face the same charge.
All three defendants elected to be tried by a jury at the crown court. They are now on bail, and will next appear at court on March 12th.