Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

National Trust forced to apologise after Mother's Day cream tea advert sparks fury in Cornwall

A National Trust site in Cornwall has been forced to apologise after a post advertising its Mother's Day cream tea event caused outrage.

Lanhydrock simply wanted promote the treats on offer this Sunday, but sparks flew when their followers noticed they had committed a cardinal Cornish sin. The photograph showed the scone with cream on first and then jam on top, the cream tea style favoured by neighbouring Devonians.

The Mother's Day post did not go down a treat in Cornwall. Credit: Facebook

Those on Facebook swiftly spotted the mistake and held nothing back when unleashing their fury on Cornwall's most complete Victorian country home.

Good Lord! What fresh hell is this? Why not serve the tea in a mug with a tetra-pak of milk on the table too?!

– Greg Hodgkiss

It's discustin' ... cream first? I thought Lanhydrock was in Cornwall, not Devon. I'm offended and I'm fummin ... I DEMAND an end to this sort of thing.

– Adam Harris

Heads need to roll over this one ! Terrible

– Lucy Tregunna

What is this blasphemy? Disgusting! I demand a retraction and an apology!!! And sack the dirty Devonshire infiltrator who masterminded this outrageous corruption!!

– Mary Jane Webb

Some even said they would not renew their National Trust membership over the error.

No No National Trust will not renew my membership

– Celia Cleave

The National Trust apologised for the post, stating that the member of staff responsible had been "reprimanded".

The National Trust sought to reassure members. Credit: Facebook

Some suggested they deserved a second chance, but for others, the damage was done.

Hundreds of people commented on the posts. Credit: Facebook

Now, Devon reporters are adding fuel to fire by asking those who complained "why can't they just accept they are wrong?" on Twitter. The debate over which way is best continues...