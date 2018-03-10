- ITV Report
National Trust forced to apologise after Mother's Day cream tea advert sparks fury in Cornwall
A National Trust site in Cornwall has been forced to apologise after a post advertising its Mother's Day cream tea event caused outrage.
Lanhydrock simply wanted promote the treats on offer this Sunday, but sparks flew when their followers noticed they had committed a cardinal Cornish sin. The photograph showed the scone with cream on first and then jam on top, the cream tea style favoured by neighbouring Devonians.
Those on Facebook swiftly spotted the mistake and held nothing back when unleashing their fury on Cornwall's most complete Victorian country home.
Some even said they would not renew their National Trust membership over the error.
The National Trust apologised for the post, stating that the member of staff responsible had been "reprimanded".
Some suggested they deserved a second chance, but for others, the damage was done.
Now, Devon reporters are adding fuel to fire by asking those who complained "why can't they just accept they are wrong?" on Twitter. The debate over which way is best continues...