Terminally-ill cancer nurse crowdfunds over £39,000 for drug considered 'too expensive' for the NHS

A cancer nurse with stage 4 bowel cancer has neared her target to fund a new drug that could prolong her life, but that is not available on the NHS.

Laura Harris, 42, does not expect to see her 43rd birthday without the treatment named Bevacizumab, which, at £21,000, is considered too expensive for use on the NHS.

Laura, who has two children and a stepson and cares for her elderly mother, is looking to raise £40,000 to fund as many courses of the treatment as possible.

The oncology nurse told ITV News West Country she is "utterly terrified."

"I need a bit more time than I have at the moment, " she said.