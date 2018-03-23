- ITV Report
Terminally-ill cancer nurse crowdfunds over £39,000 for drug considered 'too expensive' for the NHS
A cancer nurse with stage 4 bowel cancer has neared her target to fund a new drug that could prolong her life, but that is not available on the NHS.
Laura Harris, 42, does not expect to see her 43rd birthday without the treatment named Bevacizumab, which, at £21,000, is considered too expensive for use on the NHS.
Laura, who has two children and a stepson and cares for her elderly mother, is looking to raise £40,000 to fund as many courses of the treatment as possible.
The oncology nurse told ITV News West Country she is "utterly terrified."
"I need a bit more time than I have at the moment, " she said.
"At this late stage it could extend my life by weeks or several months.
"How to put a cost on that? To me it's worth everything."
The GoFundMe page set up to to raise money for Laura has reached £39,208 of the £40,000 goal.
"I just wanted a life with my kids and my family," she said.
Laura, who works at the North Devon District Hospital continued: "I'm 42 and I'm not going to see 43 and I find it unbelievable and scary
"I've worked as a cancer nurse since graduating, I know what's coming.
"Ignorance is truly bliss. I wish I didn't know what was ahead of me."
According to Cancer Research UK Bevacizumab targets a cancer cell protein called vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) which helps cancers to grow blood vessels which cancers need a blood supply to be able to survive and grow.
To donate to Laura’s appeal, visit her GoFundMe page here.