Daredevil 91-year-old thought to be UK's oldest wing walker

A 91-year-old woman is thought to have set a new record as the UK's oldest wing-walker.

Norma Howard took to the skies above Cirencester, Gloucestershire, strapped to the top wing of a vintage biplane at 500 feet.

The retired physiotherapist, who is also a former pilot, beat the record set last year by 88-year-old Betty Bromage.

She took on the challenge at Rendcomb Airfield to raise funds for Dementia UK, rather than for thrills or record-breaker status.

Once back safely on the ground, she said: