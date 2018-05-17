Woman cleared of murdering ex-boyfriend in acid attack

A woman has been cleared of murdering her ex-boyfriend after he he took his own life by euthanasia following an acid attack.

Berlinah Wallace threw a glass of 98% proof sulphuric acid over Mark van Dongen saying “if I can’t have you, no one else can”.

The 29-year-old was left in a coma for four months, suffered extensive burns covering large areas of his body, was left blind in one eye and partially sighted in the other, paralysed from the neck down and had to have part of his left leg amputated after developing an infection.