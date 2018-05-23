Woman sentenced to life in jail after throwing acid over former partner

A fashion student who poured sulphuric acid over her former partner's face at a house in Bristol has been jailed for life.

Berlinah Wallace will serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars after she was found guilty of throwing acid over her ex-boyfriend Mark van Dongen.

The judge told her “it was an act of pure evil.”

Mr van Dongen suffered catastrophic injuries and travelled to Belgium in January 2017 to end his life at at euthanasia clinic.