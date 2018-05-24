- ITV Report
-
Emile Cilliers found guilty of attempting to murder his wife
Army Sergeant Emile Cilliers has been found guilty of attempting to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.
Victoria Cilliers, a highly-experienced parachuting instructor, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump at the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, Wiltshire, on Easter Sunday in 2015.
38-year-old Cilliers was also found guilty of of trying to kill his wife by sabotaging a gas valve at their home.
Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Emile Cilliers had denied two counts of attempted murder.
The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, told the jury: "The burden now falls on me on what to do as far as this defendant is concerned, that too is a heavy burden."
"It's an important part of any sentencing exercise where there is a victim or intended victim as there plainly is in this case, that the court gives the victim an opportunity to make a statement and despite all the ups and downs that is what I am going to afford Mrs Cilliers if she wishes to take it."