Emile Cilliers found guilty of attempting to murder his wife

Emile Cilliers has been found guilty of attempting to murder his wife. Credit: PA

Army Sergeant Emile Cilliers has been found guilty of attempting to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.

Victoria Cilliers, a highly-experienced parachuting instructor, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump at the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, Wiltshire, on Easter Sunday in 2015.

38-year-old Cilliers was also found guilty of of trying to kill his wife by sabotaging a gas valve at their home.

Victoria Cilliers suffered her injuries in a jump at Netheravon, Wiltshire. Credit: ITV News

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Emile Cilliers had denied two counts of attempted murder.

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, told the jury: "The burden now falls on me on what to do as far as this defendant is concerned, that too is a heavy burden."

"It's an important part of any sentencing exercise where there is a victim or intended victim as there plainly is in this case, that the court gives the victim an opportunity to make a statement and despite all the ups and downs that is what I am going to afford Mrs Cilliers if she wishes to take it."

It may well be that I may need a report from an expert probation officer on this but as the judge who has presided over this case twice, you may imagine I have my own views.

– Mr Justice Sweeney