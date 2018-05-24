Emile Cilliers found guilty of attempting to murder his wife

Army Sergeant Emile Cilliers has been found guilty of attempting to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.

Victoria Cilliers, a highly-experienced parachuting instructor, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump at the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, Wiltshire, on Easter Sunday in 2015.

38-year-old Cilliers was also found guilty of of trying to kill his wife by sabotaging a gas valve at their home.