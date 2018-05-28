Fighter jet narrowly avoids group of paragliders in Wiltshire

The Royal Navy Hawk T1 which was on a practice bombing run at an adjacent military range, flew between four paragliders.

A report into the incident revealed the pilot, who was travelling at 350 mph, said the risk of collision was "very high".

A group of paragliders had a near miss when a military fighter jet flew just 30 metres of them in Wiltshire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The group from Avon Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club were flying in an authorised area over Bratton Camp near Westbury.

The club's safety officer Tim Bishop said the pilot acted quickly and with skill to avoid what could have been a more serious incident.

An official report said the pilot had not been told in his pre-flight briefing that paragliders were in the airspace.

He may have also have failed to see the group until the last moment after being blinded by the sun, according to the report.

Both parties have since taken to steps to ensure a similar incident doesn't happen again.