- ITV Report
Blind man from Exeter discovers eight-foot python in his bathroom
A blind man from Exeter has been describing the shocking moment he found an eight-foot python in his bathroom.
Stuart Saunders made the discovery on Sunday evening, and initially didn't know it was a snake, until one of his support workers arrived on the scene.
The python was quickly rescued by a local exotics pet shop and is being cared for while the search continues for its owner.
Stuart says that he was alerted to the python's presence when he heard items falling onto the bathroom floor.
As he picked up the items, Stuart felt the snake but did not realise at the time what it was.
He called his support worker who was shocked to find the python in Stuart's home.
The support worker believes the snake crawled up through Stuart's toilet.
The python is now being cared for by Exeter Exotics whilst efforts are made to trace its owner.