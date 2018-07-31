Round-the-world yachtsman Tony Bullimore has died

World famous British sailor Tony Bullimore has died at the age of 79.

The Bristol-born yachtsman is most well known for surviving for four days under his capsized yacht during the 1996 Vendée Globe single-handed around-the-world race.

On 5 January 1997, Bullimore's boat, the Exide Challenger capsized whilst he was sailing on the Antarctic Ocean.

Many people presumed that the then 57-year-old had died.

The sailor, often referred to as the British Bulldog, managed to survive after finding an air pocket in the upside-down boat.

Four days later an Australian Royal Naval ship, HMAS Adelaide, came to Tony's rescue after rescuing another Vendée Globe competitor from the ocean.