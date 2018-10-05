Living in pain - Amy Williams on life after the Olympics

Amy Williams celebrating her gold medal on an open top tour of Bath in 2010. Credit: PA

Bath's Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams has revealed she is in constant pain as a result of injuries sustained while competing in the winter sport of skeleton. Amy won gold in Vancouver in 2010. She was the first person to win a solo Winter Olympics gold medal in 30 years and inspired the likes of Shelley Rudman and Lizzie Yarnold to their own successes. She has since become a successful television presenter, appearing on programmes like Top Gear, The Gadget Show and 71 Degrees North. Amy told ITV News that she has been living with pain every day since she crashed early in her skeleton career in 2002, slipping a disc.

Amy and her husband Craig and son Oscar have moved into a bungalow in Bath. Credit: ITV West Country

Since retiring from the sport in 2012 she has married and now has an 18 month old son Oscar. She has to watch very carefully how she lifts him because of her injuries. She has made the headlines because the family has moved to a bungalow - but it doesn't mean that she can't manage the stairs.

I do have damaged discs in my lower back and my knees. I have had multiple knee operations. And yes I do live in a bungalow but I can walk upstairs and I do have a very active life. – Amy Williams

Amy Williams, seen here enjoying life with son Oscar, has a successful TV career and is about to become a personal trainer. Credit: ITV West Country

Amy doesn't let the pain hold her back and, as well as her television and motivational work, she is about to start training as a personal trainer. We asked her if she would do it all over again, knowing what she knows about the highs of the winning and the lows of the injuries. Amy told us "Of course I would. As an athlete you just want to beast your body and I guess that's the point. You don't want to stop until you've reached that very pinnacle. And I really wanted to continue on. After I won my gold in Vancouver, I was buzzing. I really believed I could win another medal - it would have been the Sochi Olympics. And I did it for another year but the aches and the pains, spending every day in the physio just to be able to make myself train that hard was becoming a bit harder and I was like, 'actually I don't have to do this any more'."