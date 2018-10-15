New DNA evidence could help solve Lyn Bryant murder case 20 years on

Police investigating the murder of a Cornish mum 20 years ago have developed a partial DNA profile for her killer.

Lyn Bryant was stabbed to death as she walked her dog in the countryside close to her home at Ruan High Lanes, near Truro, in October 1998.

A number of reviews of the case have taken place, with one in 2015 resulting in the discovery of new forensic evidence.

Following the murder, DNA samples were taken from 6,000 people but these had to be destroyed in 2013 due to changes in legislation.

Police are now in the process of re-taking DNA samples and comparing them to the partial profile.

Police examined more than 100 exhibits from the scene of Mrs Bryant's murder to develop the partial profile, known as a crime stain.