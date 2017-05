Staff at Falmouth docks have been evacuated after a crane collapsed this morning.

Emergency services were called just after 9am today, Wednesday 10 May, and a 200m exclusion zone has been put in place.

Police say there have been no reports of any injuries.

Emergency services have declared it a major incident and the yard and properties nearby have been evacuated.

Cliff Road is expected to remain closed to the public for the rest of the day.