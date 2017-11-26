Man charged following attack on 96 year old veteran

A 39 year old man has been charged with aggravated burglary and attempted murder after a 96 year old D-Day veteran from Taunton was left with life threatening injuries.

Jim Booth played a crucial role in gathering information ahead of D-Day. He sustained serious injuries his head and body in the incident at his home on Wednesday.

Joseph Isaacs is due to appear in Taunton Deane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Booth's family released a statement saying that the war hero is "not easily defeated."