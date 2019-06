Seventh seed Kei Nishikori will take on Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals after he finished off a two-day, five-set clash against France's Benoit Paire, winning 6-2 6-7 (8) 6-2 6-7 (8) 7-5.

After saving two match points in the fourth-set tie-break, Paire served for the match at 5-3 in the decider but Nishikori won the final four games.