Could a harpoon be the solution to the space junk ticking time bomb?

Thousands of miles above our heads, hundreds of thousands of pieces of space junk travel at ten times the speed of a bullet - threatening our way of life.

If a piece of debris the size of a grain of sand hits an active satellite, the consequences could be catastrophic.

"The problem with space junk is that it can damage functioning satellites, then we might lose the ability to use our phones, the weather forecast could be disrupted," said Doug Millard, space curator at Science Museum.

He added: "Communication, navigation, everything we take for granted with our mobile devices could be affected."