Florida bridge collapse leave six dead and several injured

At least six people have died from the Miami bridge collapse, officials said early Friday where the frantic search for any survivors continued. Police announced the deaths after rescuers spent the night searching for victims trapped beneath the structure. Fire Chief Dave Downey initially said at an evening news briefing Thursday evening that four deceased people were found amid the chaotic scene of concrete rubble and crumpled vehicles. However, the number has now risen and authorities fear it could rise further. He said nine victims were removed "early on" and taken to hospitals but did not elaborate on their conditions. He said the "search and rescue mode" - deploying trained canines, search cameras and sensitive listening devices - was continuing into the night. Governor Rick Scott also spoke to reporters, saying "everybody is working hard to make sure we rescue anyone who can be rescued". The Florida governor added that an exhaustive investigation now beginning will get to the bottom of "why this happened and what happened" and vowed that anyone who did anything wrong would be held accountable.

Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez praised the actions of first responders during a news conference but acknowledged the likelihood of finding more victims under the rubble was growing more difficult with the passage of time. "We know that there's going to be a negative outcome at the end of the day," Mr Perez said. The bridge was under construction and collapsed on to a busy Miami highway on Thursday, crushing at least eight vehicles under massive slabs of concrete and steel. One side of the bridge led to Florida International University (FIU), a school west of the city's downtown. Search-and-rescue crews drilled holes into the debris and used their highly trained dogs to look for survivors. They had to work carefully because part of the structure was still unsafe. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals. The number of fatalities was not immediately known. The 950-ton bridge had been assembled by the side of the highway and moved into place on Saturday to great fanfare. The span stretched almost 200ft to connect Florida International University with the city of Sweetwater. It was expected to open to foot traffic next year. "This bridge was about goodness, not sadness," said FIU president Mark Rosenberg. "Now we're feeling immense sadness, uncontrollable sadness. And our hearts go out to all those affected, their friends and their families. We're committed to assist in all efforts necessary, and our hope is that this sadness can galvanise the entire community to stay the course, a course of goodness, of hope, of opportunity."

Several people are feared to have died in the collapse. Credit: AP

Jacob Miller, a senior at FIU, was visiting a friend in a dorm when he heard sirens and horns honking. He went to a balcony and could see rubble coming down. "I saw there were multiple cars crushed under the bridge. It was just terrible. I saw some people stopping their cars, trying to get out, trying to assess the situation to see if there is anything they could do to help," he said. National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt III said a team of specialists was heading to Miami on Thursday night with plans to begin its investigation on Friday morning. Miami-Dade Police director Juan Perez said his department's homicide team would take over the investigation after rescue efforts are complete. Munilla Construction Management (MCM), the Miami-based construction management firm that won the bridge contract, had a news release on its website touting the project with FIGG Bridge Engineers, a Tallahassee firm. It said initial reports that it had taken its website down were incorrect and that the site had become temporarily unavailable due to increased web traffic. "It has since been restored," the company said in a statement.

The bridge was installed on Saturday. Credit: AP