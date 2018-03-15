Westminster couple to wed after proposal in House of Commons

The House of Commons is traditionally the place for posing questions, but a civil servant has taken things one step further by popping the question to his girlfriend in the chamber.

In what is thought to be a first, Matthew Reville, 32, got down on one knee on the floor of the House of Commons to ask girlfriend Rachel Evans to marry him.

Mr Reveille orchestrated the public proposal last Friday, when MPs were not sitting, and posted the video on Twitter a few days later: