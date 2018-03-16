FIFA confirms VAR to be introduced at Russia World Cup

VAR will be used at this year's World Cup in Russia, FIFA has confirmed.

The introduction of video assistant referees on football's biggest stage was approved by the governing body's ruling council on Friday.

Announcing the news, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "We need to live with the times."

VAR has been trialled throughout this season's FA Cup with the potential for it to be used in the Premier League.

However the technology has proved divisive, with a number of VAR-related decisions throwing up controversy.