Man suffers cardiac arrest after getting head stuck under Vue cinema seat in 'freak accident'

Cinema chain Vue has launched an investigation after a film-goer whose head reportedly became wedged under an electric foot-rest suffered a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics were able to restart the man's heart when they arrived at Vue cinema in Birmingham's Star City leisure complex last week.

It is thought the "freak" accident occurred when the man tried to collect a phone that had been dropped between the cinema's new "Gold Class" seats at the end of the movie.

Sources told the Birmingham Mail that the victim, who was with his partner, was only freed after the footrest was broken by those trying to help him.