Mini-Beast from the east returns this weekend!

Rain and snow in the northeast will sink south across England and Wales overnight, turning to snow. A strong easterly wind will develop, turning bitterly cold across the North. The southwest will remain milder with scattered heavy rain showers.

It will turn bitterly cold everywhere on Saturday, with strong easterly winds. A mixture of sunshine and snow showers, heaviest and most frequent in the east with possible disruption, especially later.

Heavier snow may fall across southwestern areas for a time on Sunday, with some large accumulations possible. Snow showers will continue across the North. Slowly becoming less cold from Monday.