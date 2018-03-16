African wildlife officials trained by UK crime scene investigators to tackle poaching

Wildlife officials in Africa are to be trained by UK scientists in crime scene investigation and DNA forensic analysis to tackle elephant and rhino poaching.

Officials in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe will receive specialist training to hep carry out forensic investigations on the crime scenes created by carcasses of animals slaughtered for their tusks or horns, conservation experts said.

Staff from wildlife crime and trade organisations Edinburgh-based Trace and Cambridge-based Traffic will provide the training, with the support of £400,000 over two years from the People's Postcode Lottery.

The funding will also provide specialist tools including field forensic kits and DNA sequencing equipment.

As many as 20,000 elephants are poached each year in Africa for their ivory tusks, which organised criminal networks smuggle to Asia where they are turned into ornaments and jewellery, the organisations said.

African rhinos are also targeted for their horns which, although they are made of keratin - the same material as fingernails, fetch high prices for their prestige value, or cures for everything from hangovers to cancer in parts of Asia.