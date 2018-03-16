Police treating death of Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov as murder

Counter-terror police are treating the death of a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin as murder, Scotland Yard has announced.

Nikolay Glushkov, 68, a Russian businessman exiled in the UK, was found dead in his New Malden home, south-west London, on Monday.

Investigators initially said his death was being treated as unexplained.

But a post-mortem examination on Thursday concluded that he was killed by compression to the neck, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The investigation comes as counter-terror police continue to probe the nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, widely attributed to the Kremlin, in Salisbury.

At this stage, however, detectives have refused to link the two attacks.

Despite this, counter-terror police are overseeing the Glushkov investigation "because of the associations" he had.