Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wants to 'do a deal' with Trump on Ireland's 'undocumented' citizens in US

The Taoiseach has said he wants to "do a deal" with President Donald Trump on a solution for Ireland's "undocumented" citizens living in the US.

Leo Varadkar stressed the need for certainty for the tens of thousands of Irish who reside illegally in the United States - "living in the shadows" with the threat of deportation hanging over them.

Mr Varadkar used the traditional Shamrock presentation in the White House to offer Mr Trump a reciprocal resolution, though he stopped short of publicly outlining what Ireland would offer in return.

"I want to assure you, Mr President, that the Irish Government will continue to work with your administration to find a solution to this important issue," he said in a speech in the East Room of the White House.

"And we are ready to do a deal."

The shamrock presentation marked the last joint engagement for the two leaders in the traditionally packed schedule of St Patrick's events in the US capital.

Earlier in the day, the two men discussed the undocumented issue in the Oval Office. Mr Varadkar emerged to say the president was keen to find a solution.

"It was something that was very much on his mind," he said.

"We have a measure of support and degree of enthusiasm from the administration to work on a solution for thousands of Irish people who are here undocumented but who are hard-working, tax-paying people who are very loyal to America."

Earlier Mr Trump pledged to visit Ireland and said he would go to the border.

Ahead of the formal meeting with Mr Varadkar in the Oval Office, the president said the trip could happen next year.

Mr Trump was asked by reporters if he would like to visit Ireland soon.

He said: "I will. I love it, I love it.

"I have property there and I might not get to see it again, but I will."