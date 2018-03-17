FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fired by Jeff Sessions days before his retirement

Mr McCabe immediately disputed the findings in his own statement, saying the firing was part of a Trump administration Credit: PA

FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, has been fired just two days before his scheduled retirement date. US attorney general Jeff Sessions terminated McCabe's role with the bureau on the advice of FBI disciplinary officials. It comes ahead of a report expected to conclude he had not been forthcoming with watchdogs investigating the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Mr Sessions said in a statement that investigators "concluded that Mr McCabe had made an unauthorised disclosure to the news media and lacked candour - including under oath - on multiple occasions." The widely-anticipated firing was hailed by President Donald Trump in a tweet saying it was a "great day for Democracy". Mr Trump added: "He [McCabe] knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!"

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr McCabe immediately disputed the findings in his own statement, saying the firing was part of a Trump administration "war" on the FBI. "I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey," Mr McCabe said, referring to the former FBI director who was fired by Mr Trump last May.

Mr Sessions said McCabe had 'lacked candour' and leaked to the media. Credit: PA

Though Mr McCabe had spent more than 20 years as a career FBI official, and had played key roles in some of the bureau's most recent significant investigations, Mr Trump repeatedly condemned him over the last year as emblematic of an FBI leadership he contends is biased against his administration. The White House had said the firing decision was up to the Justice Department but seemed to signal this week that it would welcome the move. The termination is symbolic to an extent since Mr McCabe had been on leave from the FBI since last January, when he abruptly left the deputy director position. But it comes just ahead of his planned retirement, on Sunday, and puts his ability to receive pension benefits into jeopardy. Mr McCabe came under scrutiny from the Justice Department's inspector general's office over an October 2016 news report that revealed differing approaches within the FBI and Justice Department over how aggressively the Clinton Foundation should be investigated. The watchdog office had concluded that Mr McCabe had authorised FBI officials to speak to a Wall Street Journal reporter for that story and that he had not been forthcoming with investigators about that - something Mr McCabe denies, according to one person familiar with the matter. Officials at the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility had recommended the firing, leaving Justice Department leaders in a difficult situation.

Donald Trump praised the decision to fire Mr McCabe. Credit: AP

Mr Sessions, whose job status has for months appeared shaky under blistering criticism from Mr Trump, risked inflaming the White House if Mr McCabe were to not be fired. But a decision to dismiss Mr McCabe two days before his firing carried the risk of angering his rank-and-file supporters at the FBI. Mr McCabe, a lawyer by training, enjoyed a rapid career ascent in the bureau after joining in 1996. He was the FBI's top counterterrorism official during the Boston Marathon bombing and later the FBI's national security branch and its Washington field office, one of the bureau's largest, before being named to the deputy director position. But he became entangled in presidential politics in 2016 when it was revealed that his wife during an unsuccessful bid for the Virginia state Senate had received campaign contributions from the political action committee of then-Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton ally. The FBI has said Mr McCabe received the necessary ethics approval about his wife's candidacy and was not supervising the Clinton investigation at the time the contributions were made.

Former FBI director James Comey was fired last May. Credit: AP