Freezing with a wincing windchill

A shock to the system this weekend with a significant drop in temperature. The windchill will add an extra bite again with snow and icy, slippery surfaces. Snow blowing from east to west with blizzard like conditions giving poor visibility - the most notable snow for the Midlands into Hampshire, Oxfordshire across to the West Country and Wales. Fresh falls of snow will be on and off across the north-east of England and Wales. The snow will be blowing across these areas again tomorrow. All of us will see temperatures below freezing with a harsh frost and ice. Tomorrow little change - terribly cold with a wicked windchill.