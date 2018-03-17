Nick Bailey, officer in Salisbury attack, out of critical condition

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, the police officer caught up in last week's nerve agent attack in Salisbury, is no longer in a critical condition NHS England has said.

However Sergei Skripal, the ex-Russian spy who was the target of the attack, and his daughter Yulia, remain in a critical but stable condition after being exposed to the Novichok toxin.

The updates of their medical conditions come as the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it was "overwhelmingly likely" that Vladamir Putin directed the use of the nerve agent on Britain's streets.

Speaking during a visit to the Battle of Britain Bunker museum in Uxbridge alongside the Polish foreign minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, Mr Johnson said: "Our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin, and with his decision - and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision - to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe, for the first time since the Second World War."

Mr Johnson's move to publicly blame Mr Putin was understood to have been a deliberate decision rather than an off-the-cuff gaffe.

It is thought Mr Johnson may have seen information which enabled the Government to come to that conclusion.