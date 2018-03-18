Bosses who risk workers' pensions could be jailed under new plans

Rogue bosses who risk workers' pensions face being jailed for up to two years under new plans.

The prime minister said the measures would help protect staff by cracking down on the "irresponsible few" at the top of companies.

It comes after the collapse of BHS in 2016 with a £571 million deficit in its pot for 19,000 pension holders.

There were calls from MPs at the time for the firm's former owner Philip Green to be stripped of his knighthood, before he agreed to pay £363 million to rescue the pension scheme.

Theresa May said the government is "making sure the Pensions Regulator has the powers it needs to crack down on the minority of businesses who shirk their responsibilities", adding the new regulations will mean responsible employees, employers and pension schemes "will no longer have to bail out the irresponsible few."