At least 13 injured and man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car driven into Gravesend nightclub

At least 13 people have been injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven into a nightclub in Gravesend.

Kent Police said they believe the 21-year-old driver had been asked to leave the club following an altercation on Saturday night.

In a statement they added: "At least 13 people were injured but officers believe several others may have left the scene and are working to establish how many further victims there may be.

"Several of those hurt suffered broken bones but none of their injuries are described as life-threatening or life-changing."

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the nightclub where the incident happened, branded the driver "selfish" and hailed "heroic" revellers and door staff who helped stop the suspect in the immediate aftermath.