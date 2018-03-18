- ITV Report
Where is the best place to live in the UK?
York is the best place to live in Britain, due to its ancient beauty and recent modernisation, according to a newspaper.
The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list put the north Yorkshire city top, highlighting its trendy cafes and restaurants, innovative tech and media firms and dynamic workforce.
The list takes into account a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops.
The methodology uses statistics, but also the knowledge of newspapers expert panel.
Bermondsey was named the best place to live in London, and Frome was named the best place to live in the South West.