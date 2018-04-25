Howzat! Cricket ‘ticklers’ help threatened bugs back from the brink

Cricket “ticklers” are taking to the field to help bring a once-common species back from the brink of extinction, conservationists said.

Populations of field crickets dropped to just 100 individuals at a single location in the 1980s, and despite being on the road to recovery, they are still one of the UK’s most threatened species.

Now the RSPB and conservation agency Natural England are aiming to help boost populations of the crickets, which were once the soundtracks to summer evenings.

Using a technique known as “tickling” with a blade of grass, experts are encouraging young field crickets or nymphs which are hatching underground and beginning to emerge, out from their burrows so they can be caught and moved to new areas.