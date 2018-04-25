UN-EU fail to reach aid target designed to help millions of desperate Syrians

With the conflict in Syria into its eighth bloody year and human suffering worsening by the day, the United Nations and partners made an appeal for additional aid for the region.

The UK Government promised to give an extra quarter of a billion pounds on Wednesday as part of a global aid package of more than three billion.

However, the Brussels II summit, which was jointly organised by the European Union and United Nations, raised £3.2bn – just over half of what the UN said was needed to support refugees from the war-torn country.

The UN currently estimates that 13 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian help.