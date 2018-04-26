Argos to beef up tech team to better compete with Amazon

Argos is taking the fight to Amazon by hiring 150 tech specialists as the British retailer’s boss plans to go “head to head” with the online giant. The Sainsbury’s-owned group is creating the roles as part of a major push that will take Argos’ tech team to 800 workers. Argos chief executive John Rogers told the Press Association that the hiring spree is aimed at staying competitive with rivals such as Amazon.

“We have to compete with the likes of Amazon to keep ahead of the competition. “The new recruits will be looking at voice technology, augmented reality and bringing together the Argos catalogue with the digital world. “We are a tech led business – Argos develops its own technology – and we believe we can compete head to head with Amazon,” he said. Among the roles to be recruited for are software development engineers, machine learning engineers, big data engineers and product managers. Working out of Argos’ technology hub in Victoria and at its head office in Milton Keynes, the new hires will look at innovations such as voice-enabled ordering and how to create a link between the catalogue and digital.

