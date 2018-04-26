Donald Trump to visit UK for 'working visit' in July

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

President Donald Trump is to visit the UK on July 13 and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. Sir Kim Darroch, the UK's ambassador to the US said he was "delighted" that the visit will take place. The long-awaited and controversial trip is expected to be a "working visit" rather than a full-blown state occasion. Downing Street and the White House had hoped to co-ordinate releasing details of the trip, but Mr Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders apparently let slip the information first.

The announcement comes after months of back-and-forth over when the president will visit the UK. According to reports he had previously cancelled a visit to Britain due to fears he might face protests.

Boris Johnson, the Secretary of State for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs is delighted about the US President coming to Britain. Boris has tweeted his excitement: "Looking forward to seeing our closest ally and friend on the GREATest visit ever."

His visit in July is likely to attract major protests, and even his supporters have urged him to stay away from London in an effort to avoid mass demonstrations. In a letter to the US President, six conservative groups recommend he should instead focus his visit on his "ancestral home" of Scotland, including a meeting with the Queen at Balmoral. In response to the announcement Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK's director, said: "When Donald Trump arrives on these shores, we and thousands of our supporters will very definitely be making our voices heard. She added: "His visit to Britain will be an important opportunity to underline the importance of free speech and the right to protest." Earlier in 2018, President Trump cancelled a visit to the UK to open the new American embassy, criticising its move from Grosvenor Square in the prestigious Mayfair district of central London to an "off location" at Nine Elms, south of the Thames.

President Trump has in the past said he has a good relationship with Prime Minister Theresa May. Credit: PA

The president blamed the cost of the new embassy and its location south of the River Thames, saying it was a "bad deal". His cancellation prompted media speculation that reasons for the snub included that Mr Trump had been offended by perceived slights against him by UK public figures. At the time, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of endangering the so-called "special relationship" after he said the President had "got the message" from Londoners and would have been met by "mass peaceful protests" if he went ahead with the visit.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has taken to Twitter saying the President may "see" protests. Khan tweets, "He will also no doubt see that Londoners hold their liberal values of freedom of speech very dear."

