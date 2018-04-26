Family of Avicii say DJ 'could not go on any longer'

Avicii's family released a statement saying the famed DJ 'could not go on any longer.' Credit: PA

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii has released a statement saying the 28-year-old "could not go on any longer" and that he "wanted to find peace." The Grammy-nominated electronic dance musician, born Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman at age 28. "He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness," they said. "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions."

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died aged 28. Credit: AP

Avicii had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he cancelled a series of shows in attempt to recover. The Swedish performer retired in 2016 but still produced albums and songs. His family said he was "not made for the business machine he found himself in" adding that he "loved his fans but shunned the spotlight." In a statement on his website last year, the DJ wrote: “We all reach a point in our lives and careers where we understand what matters the most to us. For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do." Earlier this week, Avicii's family thanked his fans for their support in the days following the superstar DJ's death. He received a number of tributes from the music community and fans.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.