Kayaker stranded on debris rescued from fast-flowing river
Firefighters used a ladder and a boat in a huge operation to rescue a kayaker stranded on a pile of debris.
Fire crews from Charlotte Fire Department rescued the man from the Catawba River in Gaston County, North Carolina, after he became separated from his kayak.
Officials said the kayaker was pushed up against the dam as a result of the fast moving water from heavy rain.
Charlotte Fire Department told WBTV the whole process took about an hour and half.
Bystander Marcus Reid told the TV station how he heard the man yelling for help.
He said: "He was real loud and he was panicking."
Rob Cannon, a battalion chief with the CFD said: "With water running that fast, it's just a dangerous situation."
He added: "The best situation is just to to stay out of fast-moving water."
The kayaker was treated in hospital and released without injury.