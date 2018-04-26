Man accused of murdering boss ‘apologised before killing her’

A university deputy manager accused of murdering his boss told a court he apologised as he was killing her before scrawling “bully” on her forehead.

David Browning said Jillian Howell screamed “you b******” and tried to grab the 10cm hunting knife from him but he continued to stab her and replied: “I’m sorry Jill, this is what mental health does to you.”

Jurors were in tears and visibly shocked at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as the 52-year-old gave evidence on how he attacked Ms Howell at her home in Brighton on October 25 last year.

He said the pair “clashed” when she joined the University of Brighton payroll department as his superior in 2015 and admits manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denies murder.

Browning told the trial he felt “demeaned” by her but over time they resolved their differences and became friends.

He confided in the Samaritans volunteer when he battled depression after the death of his father in October 2016, and a year later she urged him to seek professional help.

In the months before Ms Howell died, Browning bought a hunting knife and a shotgun and claims he was having daily suicidal thoughts.

He said he first thought of killing Ms Howell around two weeks before the stabbing after his first counselling session, which he was unwilling to take part in because there was “stigma” around mental health and he feared it would blemish his employment record.

His evidence was fraught with interruptions while the judge and his defence barrister Graham Trembath QC repeatedly asked the softly spoken defendant to speak in a clear and loud voice so the jury could hear properly.

In a barely audible voice, a calm Browning, dressed in a black suit with a blue-and-white striped shirt, stared in front of him as he recalled the sequence of events of that evening.