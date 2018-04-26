Meghan Markle quits Suits as she ties the knot in season finale

Meghan Markle has made her final appearance in the TV show Suits as she prepares to marry Prince Harry.

In a practice run of the royal wedding, the princess-to-be bowed out of the hit TV series with a marriage between her character Rachel Zane and on-screen partner Mike Ross, who is played by Patrick J. Adams.

Ms Markle has played Rachel Zane since the show first aired in 2011 but her appearance in the final episode of season seven is likely the last time she will work as an actress.

The 36-year-old confirmed in November that she would be finishing her acting career in order to focus on life as a princess.

"I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change," she told the BBC. "It's a new chapter."