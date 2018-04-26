TSB drafts in tech giant IBM to help resolve IT crisis and customers to avoid April overdraft charges

Crisis hit bank TBS has drafted in experts from tech giant IBM to help deal with the IT meltdown affecting many online banking customers.

The team of "global experts" will work with bank chief executive Paul Pester across the UK, as he begins “putting things right” after the bank’s internet service was still only working at around 50% capacity for customers.

Mr Pester has agreed with TSB's parent bank, Sabadell, which had been providing its IT platform, that he will take direct control of the platform.

He also announced that TSB customers will not have to pay overdraft charges in April following the crisis.

The bank boss said what happened was “not good enough”, but refused to say whether he would give up his bonus.